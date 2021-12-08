Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has announced that the Japanese capital will recognise same-sex partnerships next year. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships, as activists in Japan push for greater LGBT rights

  • Governor Yuriko Koike said the Japanese capital will draft a basic principle to recognise such unions by the end of March
  • Japan is the only G7 country not to recognise same-sex marriage, with the ruling LDP reluctant to enact reforms despite opinion polls in favour of recognition

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:53pm, 8 Dec, 2021

