Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has announced that the Japanese capital will recognise same-sex partnerships next year. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships, as activists in Japan push for greater LGBT rights
- Governor Yuriko Koike said the Japanese capital will draft a basic principle to recognise such unions by the end of March
- Japan is the only G7 country not to recognise same-sex marriage, with the ruling LDP reluctant to enact reforms despite opinion polls in favour of recognition
