Russian rocket carrying Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa blasts off from Kazakhstan. Photo: AP
What a blast: Russian rocket lifts off carrying Japanese billionaire to ISS
- Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant were launched from Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan
- The 46-year-old billionaire aims to complete 100 tasks while on board, including hosting a badminton tournament in orbit and sharing daily life on YouTube
Topic | China's space programme
Russian rocket carrying Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa blasts off from Kazakhstan. Photo: AP