The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo is displayed at the Shanghai Sports Museum. File photo: Reuters
Japan mulls not sending ministers to Beijing Olympics: sources
- Japan’s actions would see it side with the US, along with countries including Australia, Britain and Canada, while stopping short of being a diplomatic boycott, the sources said
- The development comes as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need to fortify their countries’ alliance, at the sidelines of a G7 meeting
