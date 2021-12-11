The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo is displayed at the Shanghai Sports Museum. File photo: Reuters
Japan mulls not sending ministers to Beijing Olympics: sources

  • Japan’s actions would see it side with the US, along with countries including Australia, Britain and Canada, while stopping short of being a diplomatic boycott, the sources said
  • The development comes as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on the need to fortify their countries’ alliance, at the sidelines of a G7 meeting

Kyodo and Reuters

Updated: 11:38pm, 11 Dec, 2021

