South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Canberra on Monday. Photo: AP
South Korea says won’t join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

  • Citing the need to work with China, President Moon Jae-in said Seoul was ‘not considering’ snubbing the Games to protest Beijing’s human rights abuses
  • China has warned the US, Australia, Britain and Canada that they will ‘pay the price’ for protesting the event

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:12am, 13 Dec, 2021

