People wait in line outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korea to use facial recognition tech to track cases
- The pilot project in Bucheon will use AI algorithms to analyse footage gathered by more than 10,000 CCTV cameras and track an infected person’s movements
- The initiative will become operational in January despite concerns about the invasion of privacy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
