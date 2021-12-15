A nurse takes a nasal swab from a man at a Covid-19 testing centre in Seoul, as cases in South Korea reached record levels. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea cases hit record 7,850; Australia reopens borders

  • South Korea is considering reimposing restrictions as breakthrough infections spike after it adopted its ‘living with Covid-19’ policy
  • Elsewhere, Australia reopened its borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students while PM Scott Morrison tested negative after potential exposure

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 11:44am, 15 Dec, 2021

