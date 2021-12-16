A man and a woman stand in front of a queue of people lining up for a Covid-19 test at a testing site in Seoul, as the country experiences a surge in cases. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea to reinstate social distancing curbs as cases spiral
- From Saturday, gatherings will be limited to four and restaurants must close by 9pm, as cases hit record numbers under a ‘living with Covid-19’ policy
- Elsewhere, thousands protested in New Zealand over vaccine mandates and lockdowns, and Singapore travellers have been banned from Italy
