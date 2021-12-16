Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a House of Councillors budget committee session in Tokyo on December 16. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a House of Councillors budget committee session in Tokyo on December 16. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida says he has no plans to attend Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

  • Kishida said Japan will make a decision after comprehensively taking into account various issues in consideration of the national interest
  • This appears to be a softer tone than the diplomatic boycott by the US, Canada, Australia and Britain over China’s human rights record

Kyodo
Updated: 2:04pm, 16 Dec, 2021

