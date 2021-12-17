Firefighters work at the scene of a blaze in Osaka on December 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
Firefighters work at the scene of a blaze in Osaka on December 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Arson suspected as Japan building fire leaves 27 feared dead

  • Video footage showed smoke pouring out of a psychiatry clinic at an eight-storey building in Osaka
  • An elderly man reportedly brought a bag into the building that leaked flammable liquid and was ignited

Topic |   Japan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:19pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters work at the scene of a blaze in Osaka on December 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
Firefighters work at the scene of a blaze in Osaka on December 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE