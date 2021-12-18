Rahm Emanuel. File photo: AFP
Rahm Emanuel. File photo: AFP
Diplomacy
Asia /  East Asia

US Senate confirms Rahm Emanuel as US ambassador to Japan

  • Rahm Emanuel had served as a top aide to former US president Barack Obama
  • Senate approval ends an ambassadorial vacancy of more than two years in Tokyo

Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:56pm, 18 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rahm Emanuel. File photo: AFP
Rahm Emanuel. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE