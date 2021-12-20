Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa spent 12 days on the International Space Station. Photo: Reuters
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa set to return to Earth after 12-day space voyage
- The fashion magnate, his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin are scheduled to land on the Kazakhstan steppe
- Maezawa, who shared videos of his daily life aboard the ISS, plans to take eight people with him on a 2023 mission around the moon
Topic | Japan
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa spent 12 days on the International Space Station. Photo: Reuters