The Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan. There are plans for some contaminated water from the site, which has accumulated after the 2011 nuclear accident, to be released into the sea via a seabed tunnel. File photo: AP
Japan: Fukushima nuclear power plant plans seabed tunnel to release contaminated water into ocean
- Operator Tepco wants to dispose of massive amounts of water accumulated since 2011 nuclear accident after earthquake and tsunami
- Discharge 1km out at sea, at depth of 12 metres, worries neighbours China and South Korea as well as farmers and fisherfolk
Topic | Fukushima nuclear disaster
