Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye is seen arriving in court in Seoul in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye is seen arriving in court in Seoul in 2017. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea pardons jailed former president Park Geun-hye

  • Park, 69, was imprisoned for 20 years for her role in a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in jail
  • President Moon Jae-in granted the pardon as supporters and politicians of the opposition People Power party called for it ahead of the March presidential election

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:55am, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye is seen arriving in court in Seoul in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye is seen arriving in court in Seoul in 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE