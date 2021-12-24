Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye is seen arriving in court in Seoul in 2017. Photo: Reuters
South Korea pardons jailed former president Park Geun-hye
- Park, 69, was imprisoned for 20 years for her role in a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in jail
- President Moon Jae-in granted the pardon as supporters and politicians of the opposition People Power party called for it ahead of the March presidential election
Topic | South Korea
Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye is seen arriving in court in Seoul in 2017. Photo: Reuters