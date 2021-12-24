You, who was born in South Korea and is a naturalised US citizen, “repeatedly told the victim that he should kill himself or die and waged a campaign of abuse that stripped the victim of his free will,” the office said.

“Words matter,” Rollins said in the statement. “Demeaning language, ridicule and verbal abuse can deeply impact people.”

The plea deal was reached in consultation with the Urtula family, Rollins said.

The family in a statement read in court described driving to Boston for a day of celebration and instead finding themselves planning a funeral.

“We bear no feelings of anger or reprisal. We believe that time will take us through in the moments we mourn and celebrate his life,” the family said.

Alexander Urtula with Inyoung You, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in his suicide. Photo: Handout

Before her arraignment in November 2019 when she originally pleaded not guilty, You, through a public relations firm, released some of the text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula’s brother in the moments before his death.

You was given the opportunity to speak in court, but declined. Her lawyer said she was “very distraught”.

Lawyer Steven Kim said You is a “wonderful young woman who has deep, deep remorse”.

The case was compared to that of Michelle Carter, who garnered headlines in the US and an HBO film. The young Massachusetts woman was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for using text messages and phone calls to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself in 2014. Her lawyer argued that her messages were protected free speech.