Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announces the country will not send a delegation of ministers to represent the government at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: Kyodo
Japan will not send government delegation to Beijing Winter Olympics
- Athletes will still participate and three officials will attend, including Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organising committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
- Tokyo’s move is in line with a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games over China’s human rights record
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
