Japan will not send government delegation to Beijing Winter Olympics

  • Athletes will still participate and three officials will attend, including Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organising committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
  • Tokyo’s move is in line with a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games over China’s human rights record

Updated: 2:10pm, 24 Dec, 2021

