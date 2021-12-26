BTS performs during the 49th Annual American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in November. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Two more members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive

  • RM and Jin were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday, a day after Suga’s result
  • RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home

Associated Press
Updated: 2:16am, 26 Dec, 2021

