BTS performs during the 49th Annual American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in November. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Two more members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive
- RM and Jin were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday, a day after Suga’s result
- RM has exhibited no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
