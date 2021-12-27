People use a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo’s Shibuya district earlier this month. Photo: AP
Japan’s pandemic-era isolation sparks concerns of rising xenophobia amid anti-foreigner backlash

  • A campaign against non-citizens voting, amid claims ‘80,000 Chinese people’ could move to Tokyo, followed an unusual US embassy warning on racial profiling
  • The incidents are feeding worries that Japan is souring on immigration as it approaches a third year of pandemic-driven border closures and economic upheaval

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:15pm, 27 Dec, 2021

