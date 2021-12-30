Kim Jong-un waves as he attends a military parade in Pyongyang in January. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
Defend Kim Jong-un with your lives, North Korean troops told as supreme leader marks 10 years in charge
- Supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army was the first top job Kim Jong-un was given after his father Kim Jong-il’s death in 2011
- The military must become an ‘impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending [Kim] with their lives’, state media said on Thursday
