Kim Jong-un waves as he attends a military parade in Pyongyang in January. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
Kim Jong-un waves as he attends a military parade in Pyongyang in January. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Defend Kim Jong-un with your lives, North Korean troops told as supreme leader marks 10 years in charge

  • Supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army was the first top job Kim Jong-un was given after his father Kim Jong-il’s death in 2011
  • The military must become an ‘impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending [Kim] with their lives’, state media said on Thursday

Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press in Seoul

Updated: 3:12pm, 30 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Jong-un waves as he attends a military parade in Pyongyang in January. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
Kim Jong-un waves as he attends a military parade in Pyongyang in January. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE