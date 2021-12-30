A mourner prays for victims in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka on December 17. Photo: AP
Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 dies in hospital

  • Morio Tanimoto had been in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the December 17 blaze in Osaka
  • Some people saw the 61-year-old placing a paper bag containing a flammable liquid next to a heater, which he then kicked over to ignite

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:09pm, 30 Dec, 2021

