A mourner prays for victims in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka on December 17. Photo: AP
Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 dies in hospital
- Morio Tanimoto had been in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the December 17 blaze in Osaka
- Some people saw the 61-year-old placing a paper bag containing a flammable liquid next to a heater, which he then kicked over to ignite
