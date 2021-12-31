A store for beauty products platform Nykaa in Mumbai, India, where startup investments tripled in 2021. Photo: AFP
Investors choose India over China for startups in 2021 tech boom
- This year 44 Indian unicorns – privately held startups valued at more than US$1 billion – were minted as investors piled US$35 billion into the ventures
- Foreign investors are choosing India over China because of a clampdown by Beijing on runaway growth in the internet sector, and reining in of big businesses
Topic | China-India relations
A store for beauty products platform Nykaa in Mumbai, India, where startup investments tripled in 2021. Photo: AFP