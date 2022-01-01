North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un talks food, Covid and defence as North Korea sets focus for 2022
- Key North Korea ruling-party meetings end with no public mention of the United States
- Meetings coincided with the 10-year anniversary of Kim Jong-un effectively assuming power
Topic | North Korea
