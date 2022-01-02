Former princess Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, pictured in November en route to her new life in the US. Photo: Reuters
From Mako’s PTSD to former Empress Michiko’s collapse: the mental health struggles of Japan’s royal women

  • Mako’s diagnosis with PTSD was only the latest example of stress-induced mental health issues to befall the female members of Japan’s imperial family
  • Empress Masako has long battled a stress-induced illness linked to pressures of public life, while former Empress Michiko once became unable to speak for months

Kyodo
Kyodo in Tokyo

Updated: 10:14am, 2 Jan, 2022

