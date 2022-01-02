Visitors walk past a military fence decorated with ribbons wishing for peace and reunification of the Korean Peninsula at Imjingak peace park near the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas. Photo: AFP
South Korean defects to North Korea in rare northward crossing of heavily armed border

  • South Korea’s military said it could not confirm whether the person was alive, but sent a notice to the North via a military hotline asking for protection
  • The rare defection was detected at about 10:40pm on Saturday and an unsuccessful search operation carried out, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said

Reuters
Reuters in Seoul

Updated: 11:27am, 2 Jan, 2022

