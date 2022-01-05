North Korea test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2021. File photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
- Japan’s coastguard, which first reported the launch, said it could be a ballistic missile, while Seoul said the test was an unidentified projectile
- The firing off the North’s east coast comes days after Kim Jong-un vowed to continue developing the military to counter an unstable international situation
Topic | North Korea
