A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at South Korea’s Chungju Air Base in March 2019. Photo: Newsis via AP
A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at South Korea’s Chungju Air Base in March 2019. Photo: Newsis via AP
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea grounds entire F-35 fleet after malfunction prompts dramatic emergency landing

  • In a heart-stopping incident on Tuesday, a pilot landed one of the fighter jets on its belly after its systems failed – then walked away unscathed
  • The military had to spray a special foam on the runway to prevent an explosion from the friction caused by F-35A making contact with the surface at high speed

Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:30am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at South Korea’s Chungju Air Base in March 2019. Photo: Newsis via AP
A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at South Korea’s Chungju Air Base in March 2019. Photo: Newsis via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE