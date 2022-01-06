A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at South Korea’s Chungju Air Base in March 2019. Photo: Newsis via AP
South Korea grounds entire F-35 fleet after malfunction prompts dramatic emergency landing
- In a heart-stopping incident on Tuesday, a pilot landed one of the fighter jets on its belly after its systems failed – then walked away unscathed
- The military had to spray a special foam on the runway to prevent an explosion from the friction caused by F-35A making contact with the surface at high speed
A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at South Korea’s Chungju Air Base in March 2019. Photo: Newsis via AP