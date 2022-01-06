Singapore said it plans to tighten Covid-19 rules only as a last resort. Photo: AFP
Singapore said it plans to tighten Covid-19 rules only as a last resort. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: US imposes stricter rules at Japan bases; Singapore says Omicron wave could lead to 15,000 cases a day

  • The measures include requiring US military personnel to wear masks off base and for stricter testing mandates
  • Elsewhere, Australian supermarkets reintroduced food-purchase limits as rising cases hobble supply chains

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:13am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore said it plans to tighten Covid-19 rules only as a last resort. Photo: AFP
Singapore said it plans to tighten Covid-19 rules only as a last resort. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE