Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party. Photo: EPA
South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung says hair loss should be covered by public health insurance

  • The Democratic Party presidential candidate’s latest comment has fanned cheers and criticism over his populist agenda
  • He once said he aspired to be a ‘successful Bernie Sanders’ and is famous for his push for universal basic income and aggressive Covid-19 responses

Reuters
Updated: 5:50pm, 6 Jan, 2022

