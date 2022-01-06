Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party. Photo: EPA
South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung says hair loss should be covered by public health insurance
- The Democratic Party presidential candidate’s latest comment has fanned cheers and criticism over his populist agenda
- He once said he aspired to be a ‘successful Bernie Sanders’ and is famous for his push for universal basic income and aggressive Covid-19 responses
Topic | South Korea
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party. Photo: EPA