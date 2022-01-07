After its 1987 debut, Super Dry turned Asahi from an also-ran into Japan’s biggest beer company. Photo: Shutterstock
Asahi changes Japan’s bestselling Super Dry beer recipe for first time
- The new formula, which will go on sale next month, claims to improve the drinkability and aroma of the beverage while maintaining its hallmark crispness
- After its 1987 debut, Super Dry turned Asahi from an also-ran into Japan’s biggest beer company
Topic | Japan
