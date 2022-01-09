Vehicles leaves the US Marine Corps’ Camp Hansen in Okinawa earlier this week. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: US forces in Japan confined to bases to stem spread of Covid-19
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government was ‘extremely concerned’ by the spikes in infection that have been reported in areas near to US military bases
- Japan imposed quasi-emergency Covid-19 measures in three prefectures on Sunday. Elsewhere, Australia’s New South Wales had its deadliest day of the pandemic yet
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
