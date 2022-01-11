People watch a television at Seoul Railway Station showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/TNS
North Korea fires missile towards Japan, hot on heels of ‘hypersonic’ projectile test
- The suspected ballistic missile launch came as the UN had just finished discussing last week’s launch of what North Korea claimed was a ‘hypersonic missile’
- The launches underscored Kim Jong-un’s vow to bolster the country’s military amid an unstable international situation and stalled denuclearisation talks
Topic | North Korea
