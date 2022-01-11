A near-deserted Naha Airport is seen on January 8 amid a coronavirus outbreak in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan extends non-resident foreigner ban to February-end; Singapore’s Covid-19 level ‘very high’, US says
- Japan has seen infection rates shoot up in some areas over the past few days, with record outbreaks around US military bases prompting a tightening of controls
- Elsewhere, the US CDC reclassified Singapore as ‘very high’ for Covid-19, as the city state released findings on the efficacy of Chinese and US vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
