A near-deserted Naha Airport is seen on January 8 amid a coronavirus outbreak in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan extends non-resident foreigner ban to February-end; Singapore’s Covid-19 level ‘very high’, US says

  • Japan has seen infection rates shoot up in some areas over the past few days, with record outbreaks around US military bases prompting a tightening of controls
  • Elsewhere, the US CDC reclassified Singapore as ‘very high’ for Covid-19, as the city state released findings on the efficacy of Chinese and US vaccines

Updated: 10:26am, 11 Jan, 2022

