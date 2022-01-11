Balmuda CEO Gen Terao, whose company’s design focus was inspired by Apple’s Steve Jobs, holds the ‘Balmuda Phone’ at a news conference in Tokyo in November. Photo: Reuters
In Japan, luxury toaster maker’s ill-fated smartphone foray craters stock price as it halts handset sales

  • Retailing for US$908, the ‘Balmuda Phone’ came in a plastic case, was pricier than an iPhone 13 mini and had a processor usually found in budget smartphones
  • Balmuda’s shares jumped when its smartphone plans were unveiled in May as a new growth phase for the company. The shares have since lost half their value

Reuters
Reuters in Tokyo

Updated: 2:18pm, 11 Jan, 2022

