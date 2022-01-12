North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) speaks with officials during what state media reported as a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Tuesday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un calls for more ‘military muscle’ after watching hypersonic missile test
- This was the first such launch in nearly two years that was attended by the leader, who had made a New Year’s vow to modernise the country’s forces
- Unlike some other recent tests, state media published front-page photos of Kim at the event, suggesting its particular significance
