Lee Jung-jae (centre), Park Hae-soo (right) and Oh Young-soo appear in a scene from the Korean series Squid Game. Photo: Netflix via AP
Squid Game makes history with Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
- The Korean Netflix hit became the first non-English-language TV series to score a nomination
- Stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, meanwhile, are in the running for individual prizes
