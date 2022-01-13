The launch on Tuesday was North Korea’s second test of a hypersonic glider in less than a week. Photo: KCNA via dpa
North Korea’s hypersonic missiles send message to Biden: they can hit US back
- The recent tests give Kim Jong-un leverage in future talks by allowing him to menace US allies such as South Korea and Japan, as well as American bases in Asia
- Kim is also likely trying to prove he can strengthen Pyongyang’s position among the world’s nuclear-armed nations despite economic sanctions
Topic | North Korea
