British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan in New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters
Britain aims to sign trade deal with India by end-2022 as part of post-Brexit priorities
- The deal could almost double the UK’s exports to India, and boost total trade by £28 billion (US$38.3 billion) a year by 2035
- Any trade deal could be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering fees for Indian students and professionals going to Britain
Topic | India
