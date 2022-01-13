Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, to invest billions in green projects. Photo: Reuters
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, to invest billions in green projects. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani to invest US$76 billion in green projects

  • Money will be spent on renewable power projects, a green hydrogen network, factories making solar modules, hydrogen electrolysers, fuel cells and storage batteries
  • The projects will boost his company’s target to be carbon neutral by 2035; the business derived 60 per cent of its revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals

Topic |   Mukesh Ambani and family
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:13pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, to invest billions in green projects. Photo: Reuters
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, to invest billions in green projects. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE