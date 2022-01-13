Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, to invest billions in green projects. Photo: Reuters
Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani to invest US$76 billion in green projects
- Money will be spent on renewable power projects, a green hydrogen network, factories making solar modules, hydrogen electrolysers, fuel cells and storage batteries
- The projects will boost his company’s target to be carbon neutral by 2035; the business derived 60 per cent of its revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals
