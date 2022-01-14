South Korea has warned that without stricter distancing curbs Omicron would become dominant within two weeks. Photo: AP
South Korea has warned that without stricter distancing curbs Omicron would become dominant within two weeks. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea extends curbs ahead of Lunar New Year to stem Omicron wave

  • The extended measures will last until February 6, including a 9pm curfew for restaurants, cafes and bars
  • Elsewhere, Covid-19 hospitalisation rates in Australia’s worst-hit New South Wales state could plateau next week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:46pm, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea has warned that without stricter distancing curbs Omicron would become dominant within two weeks. Photo: AP
South Korea has warned that without stricter distancing curbs Omicron would become dominant within two weeks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE