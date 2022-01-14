The launch on Tuesday was North Korea’s second test of a hypersonic glider in less than a week. Photo: KCNA via AFP
The launch on Tuesday was North Korea’s second test of a hypersonic glider in less than a week. Photo: KCNA via AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires two missiles in response to US sanctions threat

  • The third firings in two weeks came hours after Pyongyang criticised a US push for new sanctions over the previous tests as a ‘provocation’
  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles

Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:28pm, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The launch on Tuesday was North Korea’s second test of a hypersonic glider in less than a week. Photo: KCNA via AFP
The launch on Tuesday was North Korea’s second test of a hypersonic glider in less than a week. Photo: KCNA via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE