North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: AFP
North Korean hackers stole US$400 million in cryptocurrency in 2021
- Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out; UN says stolen funds support nuclear and ballistic missile programmes
- Many of last year’s cyber attacks were carried out by the Lazarus Group, sanctioned by the United States, and controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau
Topic | North Korea
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: AFP