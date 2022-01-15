Police officers inspect the site of the stabbing incident in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
University entrance exam test-takers injured in stabbing in Japan

  • Three people were wounded after a student attacked them with a bladed object as they gathered to take their exam in Tokyo
  • The 17-year old alleged assailant has been arrested

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:04am, 15 Jan, 2022

