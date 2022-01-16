Waves hitting the beach in Suva City, Fiji, after an undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Pacific coast hit by tsunami following Tonga volcano eruption
- The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami of around one metre is believed to have reached Pacific coastal areas, while a three-metre tsunami may hit islands such as Amami
- A tsunami advisory was also in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast, with reports of waves pushing boats up in the docks in Hawaii
Topic | Volcanoes
