Photo taken from the Chinese city of Dandong in late December 2021 shows fences set along the Yalu River on the North Korean side. Photo: Kyodo
North Korean train makes rare arrival in China during border lockdown: report
- Train in Dandong, China to possibly pick up ‘emergency materials’, Yonhap reported
- China is North Korea’s closest and most influential ally in economic terms
