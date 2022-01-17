US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden, Kishida to hold talks about security, coronavirus and climate change

  • The US president and the Japanese prime minister will meet virtually on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and security in the Pacific region
  • Also on the agenda will be the battle against Covid-19, climate change concerns and exploring new technologies, said White House

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:46am, 17 Jan, 2022

