North Korea launched a missile from a railway-based platform in North Pyongan province on January 14. Photo: YNA via KCNA/dpa
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
- Seoul’s military said Monday’s launch, the fourth test this month, appeared to involved two short-range ballistic missiles fired east from Sunan Airfield
- The latest firings have drawn both condemnation and an appeal for dialogue from the US which has imposed fresh sanctions
