Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his policy speech at the lower house in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP
Japan’s Kishida vows to bolster defence of islands near Taiwan amid China tension

  • In a speech to parliament, the prime minister said Tokyo will strengthen the country’s defence capabilities to better protect the Nansei island chain
  • He also said Japan would bring forward Covid-19 vaccination booster shots by as much as two months to tackle a rise in Omicron cases

Reuters and Kyodo

Updated: 4:25pm, 17 Jan, 2022

