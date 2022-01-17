Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his policy speech at the lower house in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP
Japan’s Kishida vows to bolster defence of islands near Taiwan amid China tension
- In a speech to parliament, the prime minister said Tokyo will strengthen the country’s defence capabilities to better protect the Nansei island chain
- He also said Japan would bring forward Covid-19 vaccination booster shots by as much as two months to tackle a rise in Omicron cases
