A general view of the Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai islands. Image taken on January 2, 2022. Photo: @DEFIS_EU via Reuters
Japan weather experts baffled by tsunami caused by Tonga volcano eruption
- The weather agency had initially not expected huge changes to tide levels, as volcanic eruptions are said to rarely cause a rise in tide levels
- Tsunami caused by volcanic eruptions are less frequent than those caused by earthquakes, meaning much remains unknown scientifically
