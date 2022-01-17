A general view of the Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai islands. Image taken on January 2, 2022. Photo: @DEFIS_EU via Reuters
Japan weather experts baffled by tsunami caused by Tonga volcano eruption

  • The weather agency had initially not expected huge changes to tide levels, as volcanic eruptions are said to rarely cause a rise in tide levels
  • Tsunami caused by volcanic eruptions are less frequent than those caused by earthquakes, meaning much remains unknown scientifically

Kyodo
Updated: 9:45pm, 17 Jan, 2022

