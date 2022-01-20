Environmental activists wearing masks of South Korea’s four major presidential candidates. Photo: EPA
Environmental activists wearing masks of South Korea’s four major presidential candidates. Photo: EPA
South Korea presidential candidates urged to ‘make this the first eco election’ by young, key voters

  • Environmental activists representing the ‘MZ’ generation, the young age groups that are key swing voters in this election, say they will ‘choose a climate president who will guarantee the survival of us all’
  • They give examples of election candidates in the UK, Germany and the United States who have placed climate change at the top of their political agendas

Korea Times

20 Jan, 2022

