Environmental activists wearing masks of South Korea’s four major presidential candidates. Photo: EPA
South Korea presidential candidates urged to ‘make this the first eco election’ by young, key voters
- Environmental activists representing the ‘MZ’ generation, the young age groups that are key swing voters in this election, say they will ‘choose a climate president who will guarantee the survival of us all’
- They give examples of election candidates in the UK, Germany and the United States who have placed climate change at the top of their political agendas
