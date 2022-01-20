The funeral ceremony of Collarwali the tigress at the Pench Tiger Reserve in the Karmajhiri range, India. Photo: AFP
India says goodbye to tiger ‘supermum’ Collarwali that ‘kept forest alive’

  • The popular big cat, that gave birth to nearly 30 cubs, died peacefully at the weekend after an intestinal problem
  • Collarwali’s body was sombrely carried onto a funeral pyre garlanded with flowers for her ritual cremation

Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:02pm, 20 Jan, 2022

