The funeral ceremony of Collarwali the tigress at the Pench Tiger Reserve in the Karmajhiri range, India. Photo: AFP
India says goodbye to tiger ‘supermum’ Collarwali that ‘kept forest alive’
- The popular big cat, that gave birth to nearly 30 cubs, died peacefully at the weekend after an intestinal problem
- Collarwali’s body was sombrely carried onto a funeral pyre garlanded with flowers for her ritual cremation
Topic | India
