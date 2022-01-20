Merck & Co’s antiviral medication molnupiravir. Photo: AP
Merck’s Covid-19 pill to be made by 11 countries for developing nations in UN deal

  • China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Africa and Kenya are among the countries that will produce versions of Merck’s Covid-19 pill
  • The generic version of molnupiravir, said to cut hospitalisation rates in half among patients with early signs of Covid-19, will supply 105 developing nations

Associated Press
Updated: 11:14pm, 20 Jan, 2022

